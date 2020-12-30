Health Department announces 15 COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 15 new COVID-19 related deaths between Wednesday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 29.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 30s who had no underlying health conditions

Two women in their 60s

Two women in their 70s

Three men in their 70s

Five women in their 80s

Two men in their 80s

Seven of the cases were associated with long-term care, with four of those the long-term care facility is unknown. 14 of the cases had underlying health conditions.

We are saddened to announce the deaths of 15 Greene County residents from COVID-19. These fatalities were reported to us between Wed., Dec. 23 and Tues., Dec. 29.



We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.



— S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) December 30, 2020

“The death of our youngest community member to date is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can result in adverse health complications. Regardless of our age or how healthy we may be, we all must do our part to keep each other safe and healthy. The lives of individuals in our community depend on us finishing strong by continuing to wear a mask, watch our distance and wash our hands,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard.

This brings the December COVID-19 death total to 101, which makes December the deadliest month for COVID-19. Since March, 297 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.