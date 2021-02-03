Health Department announces 14 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 14 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, these deaths were reported to the Health Department between Wednesday, January 27, and Tuesday, February 2.

Those who died were:

A man in his 70s

Two women in their 70s

Six men in their 80s

Two women in their 80s

Two men in their 90s

One woman in her 90s

All 14 deaths occurred in January, and 13 were associated with long-term care, and all of them had underlying health conditions.

These deaths bring the Greene County total to 395 deaths from COVID-19.

“It is vital that we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year,” the Health Department says.

As a reminder on how COVID-19 deaths are reported: