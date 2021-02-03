Health Department announces 14 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 14 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths.
According to a press release, these deaths were reported to the Health Department between Wednesday, January 27, and Tuesday, February 2.
Those who died were:
- A man in his 70s
- Two women in their 70s
- Six men in their 80s
- Two women in their 80s
- Two men in their 90s
- One woman in her 90s
All 14 deaths occurred in January, and 13 were associated with long-term care, and all of them had underlying health conditions.
These deaths bring the Greene County total to 395 deaths from COVID-19.
“It is vital that we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year,” the Health Department says.
As a reminder on how COVID-19 deaths are reported:
Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.The Springfield-Greene County Health Department