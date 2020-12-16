Health Department announces 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, the deaths were reported to the Health Department between Wednesday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 15.

Those who died were:

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 70s

Two men in their 80s

Two women in their 80s

Two men in their 90s

Three women in their 90s

One woman in her 100s

These deaths bring the Greene County total to 260 deaths since the pandemic began and 64 deaths announced in December.

Nine of the 13 were associated with long-term care, and all of them had underlying health conditions.

As a reminder, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be reporting COVID-19 deaths once a week due to an increasing number of deaths.