Health Department announces 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 12 new COVID-19 related deaths.

These deaths happened between Wednesday, December 30 and Tuesday, January 5.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 20s

A woman in her 40s

A woman in her 50s who had no underlying health conditions

A man in his 60s

A man in his 70s

Five men in their 80s

Two women in their 80s

These deaths bring the Greene County totals to 309 deaths, with 12 reported in January.

“In the past two weeks, we’ve tragically reported our community’s two youngest deaths from COVID-19, and today our deaths surpass 300 from this pandemic,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “This is a grim reminder that COVID-19 can impact all of us in different ways, regardless of age and how healthy we may be. We must continue to mask, watch our distance, wash our hands and stay home when we are sick unless to seek medical care.”

The Health Department says three of the 12 were associated with long-term care, and 11 had underlying health conditions.