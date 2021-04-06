Health Department and city leaders provide update on Springfield’s Road to Recovery plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Monday, during a city council meeting, council members voted to move Springfield to a new phase of re-opening starting April 16.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and other city leaders will provide an update on that plan as well as vaccination efforts in Greene County.

Council voted to approve the transition from our current red phase into the yellow phase on April 16 as part of the Road to Recovery Plan.

Beginning on April 16, there will be no occupancy limitations; social distancing will be a suggestion and masking will remain required.

According to the Road to Recovery plan, the yellow phase was not supposed to happen until 25% of Greene County was vaccinated, fewer than 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported per day and less than 50 hospitalizations due to the virus.