SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the launch of a new program to help businesses combat respiratory disease outbreaks.

The Healthy Workplace Project will help business owners create and maintain a healthy working environment for all employees. It will be a collaboration with businesses in Greene County by assessing the business’ risk level and making recommendations for new strategies to keep employees healthy and maintain business operations.

“We are very excited to provide this resource to our community,” said Katie Towns, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “As COVID-19 cases continue to fall, it’s more important than ever for businesses to take the time now to create a plan for the next wave of COVID-19 or outbreaks of other respiratory illnesses.”

Businesses interested in this opportunity may call 417-874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov to begin working with the team. Additional information is also available at health.springfieldmo.gov/business.