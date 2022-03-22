FORDLAND, Mo. — The Fordland Medical Clinic in Webster County is expanding its waiting room so it can care for more patients.

“A lot of our patients do have to travel to Springfield because there are not very many resources out here for us,” said Allie Jackson, Nurse Practitioner.

Fordland is a town of about 1,000 people and the Fordland Medical Clinic is the only health center in the city.

“The closest would be Rogersville, which is about ten miles away, or Seymour, which is about 15 miles away,” Jackson said. “And when our patients don’t have transportation, that can become really difficult.”

Jackson said the goal is to see as many patients as possible. This goal starts with creating a bigger space for patients waiting to head into their appointments.

Fordland Medical Clinic CEO Joan Twiton said the check-in area can only hold 15 people in its current state. After the renovation, it will be able to hold up to 60 patients and serve as a shelter.

“We do want to be able to serve as a place where patients could come in the event of a disaster,” said Twiton. “We would have space for patients to come or people from the community to come in with a community room there with restrooms there so that there would be a place for people to stay for a period of time if they couldn’t return to their home.”

This expansion is being paid for by a $1 million federal grant. It’s expected to be complete by the end of the summer.