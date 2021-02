LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A head-on crash in Lawrence County last night has left an Ash Grove man dead, one other in serious condition.

Matthew Vermillion, 27, was traveling Eastbound on Missouri I-74 outside Mount Vernon when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Vermillion was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, neither vehicle had safety devices activate.