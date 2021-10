SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A head-on collision Sunday morning on West Bypass has left one dead.

The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a minivan. The crash happened between Sunshine and Farm Road 156.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the accident and how many other victims were involved in the crash.

The southbound roadway of West Bypass is currently closed at Sunshine while police investigate the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.