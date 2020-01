MARSHFIELD, Mo.– A head-on collision on MO-38 yesterday has left one dead and one seriously injured.

Pedro Magana Wuiltron, 34, was attempting to pass a vehicle on a hill and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Anna Kane, 55, head-on.

Wuiltron was pronounced dead at the scene. Kane was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

This is the fourth fatality for Troop D in 2020.