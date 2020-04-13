Head-on collision causes traffic concerns on Sunshine Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police responded to a head-on collision on East Sunshine in Springfield.

An SUV was driving Westbound when they attempted to make a turn and hit a sedan traveling Eastbound head-on. The collision carried the vehicles about 30 yards from impact point. Both drivers taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Both lanes were shut down on Eastbound Sunshine Street between Woodward and Plaza.

The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning (4/13/2020).

This is a developing story.

