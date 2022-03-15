JOPLIN, Mo. — A funeral took place on Main Street in Joplin, Missouri, for Corporal Ben Cooper who lost his life in the line of duty. Hundreds lined the street to pay respects to Corporal Cooper’s courage and sacrifice.

The day began with a funeral at Missouri Southern State University while a flyover took place outside. The flyover was followed by the procession in the heart of Joplin where members of the community shared stories and words of encouragement.

“We need to be here to support what happened and what these guys do,” said Brenda Swearingen. “They put their lives on the line every day when they get in their cars. That’s the least we could do.”

Corporal Cooper began his career with the Joplin Police Force in 2003. He was described as a kind and dedicated public safety professional, someone who didn’t sugarcoat things and made service to others his life purpose.

“He was one of those guys you could stand by and trust,” said Brian Henderson, a former Joplin Police Department officer. “But those that knew Coop well also knew that he was somebody who said exactly what he thought.”

While today offered a way to pay respects, friends and family were offered words of support.

“I know it’s not over,” said Henderson. “I know we still got a long week ahead. And then the healing process beyond that. Stay strong. Stay the course and continue in the path of sacrifice that we’ve seen today serving this community that supports you and loves you.”

Cooper’s funeral marks the first of two funerals. Joplin officials said fallen officer Jake Reed’s funeral service will take place soon.

The third officer injured, Officer Rick Hirshey, remains in stable condition.