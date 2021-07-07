“He looked for the good”: Mom talks about son murdered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Men are facing charges over a young man in Springfield who was killed reportedly by a man who confronted a person he allowed to pay rent for a room.

Paul Morales, Timothy Johnson, and Rickey Rose are all charged with the murder of Chandler Sweaney.

According to a witness, Morales and Johnson approached Sweaney at his house when Morales shot Sweaney.

Sweaney’s mother, Shelley Larrick, said these charges bring some closure.

“He just didn’t judge and looked for the good in you,” said Larrick. “I believe that’s probably part of what got him in this situation. You know he looked for the good and wanted to give people second chances, and he did that a lot.”

Larrick said the family motto since her son was murdered is “do better, be better.”

Chandler’s family is grateful it only took five months for the three men to be put behind bars.

“He is everybody’s son,” said Larrick. “He’s everybody’s friend. He’s everybody’s brother. He’s everybody’s family member. He could’ve been… anybody else watching this could’ve been them sitting here in my shoes. So we all just have to wake up, pay attention.”

The three men are all charged with second-degree murder. The two non-residents, Morales and Johnson, are also charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon.