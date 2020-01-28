‘He filled every second of his life,’ father of Alex Holden shares son’s life after body found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Judge Calvin Holden describes his son, Alex Holden, after his body was found in Sacramento, California.

“He was a loving, caring, compassionate son, brother, friend,” Calvin said.

The Springfield native was found nearly a month after he went missing along a bike trail.

According to the family, detectives say his death was ruled an accident.

An autopsy was performed, according to Calvin, the cause of death to be released to the family later this week.

Alex’s father says his son was an adventurer and an all-around kind person.

“He filled every second of his life,” Calvin said. “When he wanted to do something, he threw himself into it. He started running, he did a half marathon, marathon. I was going to go out and watch him do a 100-mile race in April. He was open, gregarious. He wanted to make every second count. One of his friends had told her dad that we’ve known forever, that she had never heard Alex say anything bad about anybody.”

Judge Holden says the support in the search for his son was tremendous and he will be traveling to Sacramento at the end of the week to bring him home.

There will be a visitation on Feb. 7 at 425 W Walnut from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The service will be held the next day, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Venues Church and will be broadcasted for those who cannot make it.

For more information, click here.