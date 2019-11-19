Hazardous materials in Missouri river

Mo. — Flooding along the Missouri River has been ongoing since the spring, but now the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is sharing that they’ve been pulling out hundreds of containers with hazardous materials from the banks of the river.

So far this year 740 containers have been removed.

Many of them contain diesel fuel, pesticides or ammonia.

So far the department has disposed of about 12,000 gallons of those chemicals.

A lot of the containers are thought to be from Nebraska and Iowa.

Officials say they will likely continue collecting these containers through January.