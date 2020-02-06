Hawley: House Democrats have given America first purely partisan impeachment

(Missourinet)– Missouri U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have voted in favor of clearing President Trump of corruption and abuse of power charges. The Senate has found the president not guilty. On the Senate floor, Hawley says impeachment is a pipe dream by Democrats who engineered a train of abuses, distortions and outright lies.

“The House Democrats have given us the first purely partisan impeachment in our history,” says Hawley. “We must leave this impeachment circus behind us and ensure that our Constitution is never again abused in this way.”

Hawley says it is time to turn the page.

“When I listen to the people of my state, I don’t hear about impeachment,” says Hawley. “I hear about the problems at home and neighborhood, of family and community, about the loss of faith in our government and about the struggle to find hope for the future.”

In a statement from St. Louis Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay, he says the Senate’s vote was not an exoneration, but a “spineless perpetuation of a dangerous coverup.” He says Senate Republicans fear Donald Trump more than the judgement of history and the will of the American people.

New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, says the House will likely subpoena former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Bolton has a book coming out soon that could give key information about Trump’s dealing with Ukraine.

