SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An open pickleball tournament is underway for players of all ages and skill levels.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Ozarks Pickleball Club have announced the inaugural SRS Queen City Open Pickleball Tournament to be held at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, MO from June 17 to June 19, 2022.

The tournament features 34 outdoor pickleball courts with several indoor courts in case of inclement weather.

Players of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate by registering online under SRS Queen City Open.

Player registration is $50.00 and includes entry to all round-robin style tournament events including singles, gender doubles and mixed doubles grouped by skill and age level.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association,

Pickleball is regularly recognized as “the fastest growing sport in America” as the total number of players soared to over 4.8 million in 2021.

“Springfield has really been a hotbed of growth for pickleball over the last five years or so. And every two years, we award a regional tournament to a specific area in the five-state region. Our five state region is Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin,” said Jim Berger Assistant Regional Director of the Middle States for the Midwest. “But Springfield just offered a whole heck of a lot more.”

Check out the video above for highlights from today’s tournament.