SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police shared photos of a man they said is the suspect in a carjacking that happened on April 30 in Springfield.

In a Facebook post, police said the man is wanted in connection with the theft of a car at the Kum & Go at 2161 E. Republic Road. That’s the Kum & Go near Republic Road and Nature Center Way near James River Freeway.

The stolen vehicle is a dark blue 2011 Chevy Impala and had a Missouri license plate of GE2D3G. The license plate has possibly been removed, but police said to look for stickers on the rear window, as seen in the pictures. There is a very large dent in the driver-side rear door.





Photos courtesy Springfield Police Department

Anyone with information about this case can call 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477. Tips can also be shared online.