“Have a Blast”: City setting up to celebrate 150 years

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The city of Republic is gearing up for its 25th annual “Have a Blast Celebration” on Friday, June 25.

Approximately 10,000 people are expected to be at the event, but it’s not just because the Fourth of July is coming up. The fireworks will be a celebration of 150 years since the founding of the city of Republic.

“The city of Republic was founded in 1871,” said Jared Keeling, Republic Parks and Recreation director. “For the 150th year, we’re really going to try to make it as special as we can. So this is really the starting party of that.”

Keeling said setting up will be a 36-hour job, but it will all be worth the work.

“The beauty about “Have A Blast” is that you can see it from 60 Highway, throughout Republic, and even at Republic homes,” said Keeling. “People have block parties all over Republic, but this year, we really want to encourage people to come to the event site.”

The site will have a pyrotechnics display, which is not your typical fireworks show. Keeling said this is the second year for the fireworks performance to be guided by music.

“People seem to really like our song selection,” said Keeling. “We put a lot of time into that, believe it or not. We want to get it right. So this year, I think we have 13 different songs across all genres. Upbeat, patriotic, different, everything you can think of in that one powerful 13 minutes. I think people will really love it.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. tomorrow at J.R. Martin Park in Republic, Missouri. The fireworks show is expected to begin around 10 p.m.