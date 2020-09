SPRINGFIELD, mo. — If you are ready to learn about Springfield’s history with a haunted twist, The History Museum has you covered with a haunted history walking tour.

This walking tour is a one-mile, one-hour walking tour throughout Downtown Springfield.

The tour involves spooky stories designed to be informative and fun.

Tours are happening every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 11 through October 17.

Tickets are$15 for members and $20 for non-members.