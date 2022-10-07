HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the only person inside the house was deceased.

According to Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley, the remains were taken to the crime lab for an autopsy. The autopsy is scheduled for today.

Sheriff Byerley said the remains would have to be identified through DNA and an active investigation is still being conducted, so it may take a while for more information to be released about the person’s identity.

The Sheriff’s Office said the fire is believed to have started around 1-2 am and the house is considered a total loss.