SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In celebration of Harry Potter’s 42nd birthday, USDish conducted a study to see which state belongs to which Hogwarts House.

In the world of Harry Potter, the Sorting Hat was a sentient magical hat at Hogwarts that determined which of the four school Houses each new student belonged most to. These four Houses were Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

Some of Gryffindor’s most popular members include Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. Hufflepuff has Cedric Diggory and Newt Scamander. Ravenclaw has Luna Lovegood and Cho Chang. Slytherin has Draco Malfoy, Severus Snape, and… He Who Must Not Be Named.

Each house has particular traits, good and bad, that defines them:

Gryffindor

Courageous, daring, chivalrious, hot-headedn, reckless, arrogant

Hufflepuff

Loyal, dedicated, honest, humble, naive, low self-esteem, lack of ambition

Ravenclaw

Intelligent, curious, creative, individualistic, disconnected, arrogant, reclusive

Slytherin

Ambitious, cunning, resourceful, determined, morally ambiguous, power hungry

To sort each state into a Hogwarts House, USDish used Google Trends to see which house was searched for the most in each state for the past five years. Additionally, they conducted a survey on Pollfish using 1,000 respondents who had taken the Wizarding World quiz and been sorted into a Hogwarts House.

USDish analyzed their sentiment towards their preferred house and which Hogwarts House they believed their state should belong in.

The results show that Missouri belongs with 26 other states in House Slytherin.

U.S. Map of Hogwarts Houses

58% of respondents in the survey said they wanted to be in the house that best fit their personality traits. However, 26% of respondents wanted to be in the house that their favorite Harry Potter character was in.

Here is the link to the full report: https://www.usdish.com/news/blog/each-states-harry-potter-hogwarts-house/Methodology