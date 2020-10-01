Harmony House provides new resources for children due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 21,000 calls, an average of close to 15 calls every minute, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Here in Springfield, Harmony House has been providing shelter and support services to domestic violence survivors since 1976.

To date, the shelter has helped over 17,000 women, men and children in the Ozarks.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic, Harmony House has faced new challenges regarding capacity and resources for children.

Jackie Langdon, Marketing and Communications Director, says Harmony House is doing everything to ensure students don’t fall behind in school on virtual class days.

The facility has boosted Wi-Fi capabilities so students can log in to virtual classes and arrange for tutors to provide additional help.

Langdon says the shelter has remained full for months since the pandemic. She says calls to the Harmony House hotline continue to fluctuant.

If you’re seeking help due to a domestic violence situation, you can call Harmony House’s 24-hour hotline at 417-864-7233 or 800-831-6863.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE.