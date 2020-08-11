Harmony House fights against domestic violence by hosting 2020 Purple House Party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Harmony House annual purple party fundraiser to help fight against domestic violence is moving online this year.

The event will be live-streamed direct from the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center on August 11th, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

If you tune in, you’ll enjoy a performance from the band Member’s Only, a silent auction, Pick Your Pearls raffle, a prize patrol that will drop in on selected Purple House Parties, Harmony Heroes and plenty of 80’s inspired fun.

Tickets are $20 and provide access to the live-stream and online auction.

For more information on the Purple Party and how you can participate visithttps://myharmonyhouse.org/purpleparty2020 or contact Millie Schuchmann at 417.837.7700.