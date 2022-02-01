SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hardware stores in Springfield are doing their best to help people get ready for the expected winter storm. The Lowe’s on Norton Road plans to be open on Wednesday (1-2-22) to help people still in need of supplies.

“A few days before the storm, usually when we kind of get notified that the weather’s coming, we try and get everybody ready so that our customers are ready to, uh, handle the storm and be able to be as safe as possible,” said Blaine Davis, the Lowe’s department supervisor.

The hardware store may not have a lot of generators left, but it has plenty of ice melt, shovels and ice scrapers which Davis highly recommends.

“The best thing would be an ice scraper, with the ice coming in for tomorrow and a shovel to kind of keep their sidewalks going in their driveways clean, something safe to walk on.”

John Davidson from Strafford was out in Springfield to buy supplies for his driveway and home.

“I’m staying home tomorrow and Thursday,” said Davidson. “I took vacation days so I could stay out of it, but I will take my wife to work.”

John Trobin from Springfield said he also is getting supplies to keep his driveway clear.

“I’ve got a spreader that we can get [the salt] out pretty quickly,” said Trobin. “So, yeah, just it because it’s tomorrow is going to be a whole different day.”

If anyone is looking for kerosene for their heaters or any other winter supplies, Davis said Lowe’s will be open all week until they sell out of everything people can use to make it through the storm.