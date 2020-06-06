HAPPENING NOW: Protesters gather in Downtown Springfield for Black Live Matter event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Protesters gather in Park Central Square on Saturday, June 6, 2020, for a Black Lives Matters event.

Protesters are marching from Park Central Square across the Martin Luther King Jr bridge.







Park Central Square is closed to traffic along with some of the surrounding roads, so please avoid that area and find a different route. Due to the heat, the march is expected to begin early.

Here is a list of all the roads that will be closed starting at 4:15:

Park Central Square South St from Park Central Square to McDaniel St

Park Central West to Patton Ave Park Central East & St. Louis Street to Kimbrough

Kimbrough over MLK Bridge to Chestnut Expy

Chestnut Expy to Boonville

Boonville from Chestnut to Park Central Square.

Olive Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue

McDaniel Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue

Peaceful protests are underway on Park Central Square. Please remember to avoid the area, as the Square and its spokes are closed to traffic.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RPcfFUPMNN — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) June 6, 2020

