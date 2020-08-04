HAPPENING NOW: Police respond to report of shooting in North Springfield; apartment complex surrounded

UPDATE (11:32): The incident happened at 2958 North National when shots were fired after a domestic-related situation, according to police.
During the incident a building was struck but no one was injured.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
The scene has been cleared.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Springfield Police responded to a report of a possible shooting in North Springfield around 10:30 a.m.
Police have surrounded an apartment complex in the area of Norton and National. They believe a man suspected in a shooting is around that complex.
