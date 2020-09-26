Halloween themed events planned in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson has two events planned for the month of October during the week of Halloween.

Beginning Oct. 27, The Branson Parks and Recreation Department (BPRD) will host a Halloween Hayride and Haunted Barn.

The event will end on Oct. 30. Tickets for each person will be $5 and children under the age of two will be free.

According to BPRD, the hayride is designed for families and will go from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. each night. The ride will include a trip the woods, a craft, fall themed activities and s’mores by a campfire.

The haunted barn is for people over 12 years old and will stay open from 7:00 p.m. to 9 :00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, the barn will stay open until 10 p.m.

Tickets must be bought online from the Parks & Recreation Special Events section on its website.

