Halloween spirit goes beyond a Nixa family’s home

NIXA, Mo. – A family’s jeep is getting attention all over the city for its Halloween decor.

Shelly and James Shipe have been covering their jeep with skeletons, spiders, and Toy Story characters for Halloween.

“The best thing about it is to spread a little joy,” says Shipe. Her purple jeep has been seen throughout the city with Toy Story themed decorations.

She comes up with the concept and her husband, James, turns it into reality.

“I should put stock on zip ties,” laughs James. He says everything on the jeep is attached by zip ties.

For the past year, the purple jeep has gone through several different themes based on different holidays and seasons.

Shipe says she plans to do even more as time passes.