Hallmark Channel’s Kris Rotonda visits Polk County Humane Society to help raise money

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – As part of a nationwide effort by the Charity “Jordan’s Way”, Kris Rotonda from the Hallmark Channel spent the day raising money for the Polk County Humane Society in Bolivar, Mo.

Rotonda is on stop 13 of his 50-state tour. He plans to spend three days in Missouri, hosting live Facebook events for six local animal shelters.

The staff at the Polk County shelter hopes Rotonda will help them raise $10,000. So far, about $1,500 has been donated.

You can still donate to the shelter, as well as the West Plains shelter – Rotonda’s next stop, on their Facebook pages or send a check in the mail.