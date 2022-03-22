SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is preparing for thousands of visitors coming to town for the Bass Pro Shops World’s Fishing Fair.

The event, that starts next week, will cause Campbell Avenue from Sunshine to Cherokee to close for multiple days.

City officials said this is one of the biggest events they have ever had to plan for.

“Bass Pro is projecting around 500,000 visitors overall to the five-day event,” said Joe Hamp, Springfield Senior Designer in Public Works Traffic Division.

Hamp said the city has been preparing early on how to best help with traffic management.

“The main impact during the event will be the intersection of Sunshine and Campbell,” said Hamp. “Campbell specifically going south to Cherokee. The neighborhoods on the four corners. East, northeast, southwest and south of the event will be impacted. Those will be signed no parking.”

Closures to the streets will start Tuesday, March 29, around 10 p.m. The closures will end on Sunday, April 3, around 9 p.m.

“If a resident, for instance, lives off of Campbell Street to the east, along that Cherokee, McGee, Lindberg area they could navigate to the east to Jefferson and be able to access their neighborhood that way,” said Hamp.

The city, Hamp said, has already been warning locals on what they can expect with signage around town.

Those who live nearby were given parking passes to allow them to park on the street.

“We had some firefighters come up to our door,” said Clayton Goodyear, who lives near Bass Pro. “They gave us a little fire safety inspection, as well as two placards to put in our car windshield. They said just don’t park on the street unless you have one of those in there.”

The city plans on monitoring all the traffic lights to help get relief to busy intersections.

Hamp said they are projecting the economic impact for Springfield to be around $80 million.

“When Wonders of Wildlife opened up it was insane over here,” said Whole Hog Cafe Owner, Charlie Koelling. “It hasn’t been like that, it’s kind of died down. This event should kick everything back up. It helps the out-of-town people have a place to choose, try a new place, local business.”

The city said they plan on having signs by nearby businesses telling people that despite road closures, the businesses are still open.

Bass Pro Shops plan to have satellite lots available around town, with shuttles dropping off people at the event.