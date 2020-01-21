Hailey’s Law helps locate missing child late last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An amber alert in Springfield Friday night is bringing up questions about how “Hailey’s Law” is being implemented.

Friday night police say a woman drove from Mississippi and threatened people with a handgun and took her two- year- old biological son.

That woman, and the child, were found in Seymour less than 30 minutes after the alert was sent to our phones.

Hailey’s law was named after a Springfield girl who was reported missing and killed.

What Hailey’s Law did was take out the physical paperwork from, making it faster to file an amber alert.

Now instead of faxing the form into the highway patrol, officers can simply fill it out wherever they are, on the computer.

The Springfield Police Department already has that digital process in place, it made a big difference Friday night. Authorities in Webster County said a man in Seymour got the alert on his phone, then realized he was driving right behind a car that matched the description.

Victoria Brown, the child’s biological mother, was found and arrested less than 30 minutes after the alert was sent.

The second half of Hailey’s Law says a state committee will now be required to meet once a year to see how the process is going and what changes need to be made. So far, only two of the five people needed to make decisions haven’t even been appointed yet by Governor Parson.

The lack of people is stalling any improvements that have been suggested now that the new system has been in place for nearly five months.