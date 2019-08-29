Hailey’s Law and others go into effect today

Mo. — The Missouri House speaker and minority leader talk about the new laws that have gone into effect in the region.

Over 40 bills were signed by Governor Mike Parson this year and many went into effect today.

While Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) has some differing opinions than the Speaker Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield), they both say they’re proud of some of the laws that are now in effect.

“We passed three different pieces of legislation on workforce development,” said Haahr. “We passed a significant piece on the Infrastructure and Bonding Act. We also passed House Bill 126, which is the pro-life bill. We passed Hailey’s Law.

“There’s a variety of smaller pieces of legislation, but I would say those took up the most time and print, as they say.”

Both Quade and Haahr were supportive of Hailey’s law. It updates the Amber Alert system, reducing the amount of time it takes to send out an alert and requires the board meet once a year to discuss changes for the system.

The legislation took five years to become law after Hailey Owens, a 10-year-old girl from Springfield, was abducted, raped and murdered.

Quade says bills like these often don’t get passed for several years due to legislators’ agendas that they have with their own constituents.

“Often times, even if its an issue that both sides agree upon, it does take time to just go through the process,” Quade said. “There are 163 legislators and all have different priorities, so it’s not uncommon for something to take two or three years for it to actually make it across the finish line.”

Hailey’s Law was added as part of an omnibus bill that requires a physician to communicate with parents of a minor patient before placing a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order on a child.

In addition to Hailey’s Law, there were other important laws that went into effect today:

The law that reduces prison sentences for non-violent crimes.

The law that will allow the Department of Revenue to revoke your license if it’s determined you were negligent in hitting a worker in a work zone or a first responder.

Some licensing fees increased for driver’s licenses, operator’s licenses and vehicle title transfers.

There are a couple of laws that did not go into effect today because of ongoing court cases.

Those include the ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy and the law that would limit local government from making their own rules against big industrial farms (CAFO’s).