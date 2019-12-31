Habitat for Humanity vandalized over weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Mo had two box trucks and three construction vehicles vandalized over the weekend.

A thief cut oof and took the catalytic converters off of each of the vehicles which damaged them. These vehicles are illegal to drive without the catalytic converters.

The vehicles are currently being inspected to estimate the amount of repair they will need. So far one vehicle is estimated to need $3,000 to repair it.

Each truck was used to pick up donations, transport tools, and supplies to help low-income families in Greene County.

Habitat for Humanity has set up a “Vehicle Repair Fund” at https://give.habitatspringfieldmo.org/ge/repair or at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore located at 2410 S. Scenic.