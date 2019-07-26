Habitat for Humanity starts a women’s empowerment program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield women are joining Habitat for Humanity in a women’s empowerment program.

‘women build’ recruits, nurtures, and trans women to build and repair homes with women for women.

Development director Abby Glenn says women need to know they can use tools just as well as a man. “Our construction team here at Habitat for Humanity is going to show women how to use tools. We’re using hammers, saws, nails, paint brushes. All the tools you would need to help build a home. Women are the population affected by the affordable housing crisis the most, being single moms, single parents taking care of families, So it’s women coming out to support other women in this program.”

Habitat for Humanity is looking for 50 women to join the program.

Volunteers are needed now through September 30.

Volunteer shifts are mornings or afternoons Wednesday through Saturday,

You don’t need any construction skills, but you do have to be at least 16 years old.