Habitat for Humanity sees multiple Springfield projects nearing completion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A family of six will soon have a new place to call home.

The family would like to remain anonymous, but they will be buying a new Habitat for Humanity house in the Woodland Heights neighborhood.

Work started on Main Avenue three weeks ago. The foundation is in and you can see the floor layout.

This isn’t too far from another house Habitat is building – for a family of 10.

“We’re under construction for a five-bedroom home,” Abby Glenn, development director for Habitat for Humanity, said. “We’re super excited.”

For privacy reasons, Glenn can’t say too much about the family moving in.

“They are living in conditions that aren’t the greatest for their family,” Glenn said. “There are children in this family, and they just need a better, safer place where they can grow up.”

What Glenn can do is give a construction update.

“We make sure that the home fits the needs of the family.”

She says she hopes the home is ready to go in July, but there isn’t a deadline.

Just a couple of minutes away from Habitat’s new build is its project for the Wilmoths and their eight kids.

“We’re in the finishing stages right now, so, we made a lot of progress,” construction coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Kurt Jentzsch said. “A lot of things are getting done. We got a lift delivered out here, we’ll be getting up and getting the high work on the outside finished. That’ll be painting and siding and everything from the top down. So, things are coming along.”

Jentzsch said the home on Jefferson Avenue will have seven bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“Kitchen is basically done,” Jentzsch said. “It’ll be a big kitchen. Nice kitchen. Should accommodate 10 people very well. It’s an honor to build for people, and the Wilmoth’s are a wonderful, wonderful family. It’s very rewarding.”

Construction started last July.

“We’re hoping to be done within a month,” Jentzsch said. “Don’t hold me to that, but that’s what we’re shooting for. Most likely the end of May. Something like that.”

Volunteers are needed in both projects to help with things like framing walls and painting.

Jentzsch said construction supply prices have skyrocketed in the past month. He says Habitat for Humanity would appreciate any kind of donation to help them out.