Habitat for Humanity plans to build their biggest home for a family of 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity is working to build its biggest house ever for a family of 10.

The Wilmoth family is looking forward to a seven-bedroom house that the non-profit organization says will cost nearly $200,000 dollars.

Josh and Kristina have eight children they have either adopted, fostered, or birthed.

Construction of the home is set to start in Springfield, but first, Habitat for Humanity is inviting people to stop by for a kick-off event on June 6.

Abby Glenn, with Habitat for Humanity, says anyone can come sign wooden beams and studs that will be used to frame the Wilmoth’s new home as part of the beams of hope campaign.

“We want to take this build and fill the walls with signatures and messages of hope for the Wilmoth family, so it’s a Habitat tradition,” said Glenn. “Right now, we have a limited volunteering out on the jobsite just with the coronavirus and everything happening so we wanted to still let as many people in the community participate in this event as possible.”

Glenn says American National will also be matching up to $5,000 in donations.

The event will be going on at Habitat for Humanity’s restore location on South Scenic in Springfield from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.