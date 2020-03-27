Habitat for Humanity moves “backyard bundle giveaway” online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Many nonprofits have had to change the way they operate as social distancing orders take effect.

Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity has changed its “backyard bundle giveaway” to a virtual fundraiser. The backyard bundle giveaway is a significant fundraising component and accounts for nearly 18% of the gala’s gross revenue.

The organization’s Tool Belts and Bow Ties event was scheduled to happen Friday night (3/27/2020) but has been postponed in response to COVID-19 for the safety of gala guests, volunteers, and staff.

Habitat for Humanity is still selling tickets for a chance to win a large Big Green Egg and egg accessories, patio furniture, a fire pit, outdoor speaker system, bird feeders, a $500 landscaping gift certificate, and a $1,500 VISA gift card.

Proceeds from the gala will go to help the organization build a home for a local family.

Tickets are $20, and only 1,500 tickets are being sold.

You can buy tickets for the raffle on the Habitat for Humanity site here.

The winner will be drawn on Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook live Friday night (3/27/2020) at 9.