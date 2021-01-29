Habitat for Humanity builds home for family of ten

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity is almost nine months into construction on its largest home yet.

Joshua Wilmoth has five daughters, three sons and a loving wife.

“It’s a little cramped, but we’re making do,” said Joshua. “We know that we’re better off than so many people there are here in town. We try to be grateful for what we have.”

His family of ten’s current home has four bedrooms, one bathroom and a shower.

The Wilmoth family

The new home will have seven bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“The construction staff is amazing,” said Joshua.

College student Baylea O’Dell volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and helped build the large home.

“We did the roof and we’ve done the little things to get it ready to look like an actual house since then,” said O’Dell. “But it’s been something different every day so I love that. Just watching it build into a full house and watching it come full circle, it’s been nice seeing that, and just knowing that it’s going to be someone’s home.”

Abby Glenn, with Habitat for Humanity, said her nonprofit needs more volunteers to finish the job.

“We can use as many volunteers as we can to help get this home finished as quick as possible,” said Glenn.

Volunteers work in shifts Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and must be at least 16-years-old.

“We have five volunteers max per shift. But then we also have social distancing measures and masking is fully required,” said Glenn.

Joshua said he hopes the home will be ready in April.