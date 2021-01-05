H and R block customers may not have their stimulus check yet, here is why

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you are an H and R Block customer, you may notice an incorrect account number for the money when you look at your check status.

The company said customers who used the “refund transfer” option may have their money sent to a temporary account.

H and R block said they are looking into the issue, but the stimulus money should eventually make its way to customers via direct deposit, check or emerald card.

You can check on your stimulus check by going to the company’s website and clicking on “check your payment status.”