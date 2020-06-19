Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen and Bar has officially opened

BRANSON, Mo.– This summer, fans of the “mayor of flavortown” can dine on his Trash Can Nachos washed down with Guy’s Mai Tai, all while sitting and staring at Lake Taneycomo.

The 8,000 square foot restaurant that sits in the Branson Landing has been completely renovated and remodeled.

Guy Fieri partnered with Face Hospitality, which owns many of the attractions in Branson to help bring his restaurant to the city.

Guy Fieri’s restaurants have been featured in other cities, including New York and Las Vegas.

Their president, Rosemary Rose, describes the quality of their number one item. “The number one food item, and it’s neck-and-neck. The number one food item is called the bacon mac and cheeseburger. It takes no less than fifteen steps to put this thing together. This is not throw ground beef, and by the way, we only use fresh ground beef. It’s not throw ground beef on a griddle and serve it up with some ketchup. This, like I said, fifteen steps. I sat there myself and said wow. And that’s why the food taste so good.”