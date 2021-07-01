Guy Fieri visits Branson to surprise restaurant staff, teases new show

BRANSON, Mo.- The Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, visited Branson this week to give thanks to the staff at his Branson location of Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen and Bar and to tease an upcoming show.

Fieri told Ozarks First he and his crew came down Wednesday night to visit the restaurant because he had received word that this location has been doing really well during a troublesome time in the restaurant industry.

“I got a team in here that is working their butt’s off. So when I get this message all the way in California, I say I gotta fly out and say thank you,” said Fieri.

He says he is currently shooting a new show for the Food Network that Fieri is a producer on. Fieri says Branson has a big part in the show. However, he did not say what it is called or any other show details.

Fieri says he and his wife plan to road trip to Branson in the future.