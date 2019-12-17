Guy Fieri opens new restaurant at Branson Landing in Spring of 2020

BRANSON, Mo. — The new Branson Landing restaurant will be called “Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar. ”

The restaurant will be in the place of the former Buffalo Wild Wings with the view of Lake Taneycomo.

Branson Landing Marketing Director Nikki Sivils said, ” We love the shows, and we love all the attractions that are coming, and that’s part of staying up with the times. Is that, we’re adding the attractions, we’re adding more dining. We’re adding more shopping.”

Guy Fieri is an Emmy Award-winning star on the Food Network hosting the top-rated shows, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games.



The restaurant will be opening its doors in Spring, 2020.



Fieri currently has restaurants all around the country, including in California, New York City, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The menu includes a variety of burgers, wings, tacos, small bites, and shareable food items — also, an extensive drink menu featuring 16 craft beers and Sonoma County wine selection.

