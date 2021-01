A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) confirmed there were multiple gunshots fired at Seminole Apartments Monday, Jan. 18.

Around 8:30 p.m., the police received reports of shots fired on South Fairway.

Lieutenant Welch with SPD said there were no injuries but there was some property damage.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.