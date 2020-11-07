Gun sales hit record high during 2020 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gun sales have hit a record high in 2020 according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. A local gun store owner says his sales are skyrocketing, but not because of the election.

“Yeah, it definitely picked up after he got re-elected that second time,” said Zach Terhark, owner of Eagle Armory.

In 2012, Tearhark’s sales skyrocketed. He believes customers had concerns about Obama’s second term.

“I think they had concerns about him trying to push the gun legislation in his second term,” said Terhark. “That made some people uneasy and they decided to buy some stuff before that could potentially happen.”

With two months left in 2020, the foundation has reported more than 17 million background checks.

“All the civil unrest over the last several months,” Terhark said. “That’s definitely been the largest factor, I believe. And then you know they’re just a little uneasy in general, so they’re just trying to be prepared.”

Joe Biden has said he supports a ban on assault weapons, voluntary buybacks and incentives for states to require gun owners to have a license.

Kelly Joplin has been a gun owner since he was 16.

“I think for the general firearms owner that’s done that their whole life, you don’t hit the panic button as much,” said Joplin. “There are concerns. You don’t want to lose your freedoms.”

Tearhark says he expects his sales to rise even more if Biden is elected president.