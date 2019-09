Mo. — Speaker of the house Elijah Haahr says a proposal on gun reform is in the works and maybe ready to debate next year.

GOP lawmakers are looking at other city’s solutions to reduce gun violence.

Gov. Parson cautioned that he would not infringe on the second amendment rights of Missourians

The issue comes after recent shootings in the St. Louis area.

Gov. Parson says he supports highway patrol troopers taking monitoring St. Louis highways to free up city officers to fight crime.