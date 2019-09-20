Gun manufacturer stops producing AR 15 riffles

FILE – This Oct. 3, 2013, file photo shows a custom made semi-automatic hunting rifle with a detachable magazine, displayed at TDS Guns in Rocklin, Calif. A gun-rights group is suing to block California from enforcing its assault weapons ban, contending it violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms. The lawsuit was filed Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in San Diego federal court on behalf of a political action committee and three San Diego County men who want the right to use large-capacity ammunition magazines in their legal rifles and pistols. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A major gun manufacturer has announced it will stop making one of the country’s most popular yet controversial rifles.

Colt manufacturing company made a statement that they will halt their production of the AR 15 rifle because there are too many on the market.

In 2013 Colt manufacturing lost its contract to supply the US military with M-4’s after complaints to the rifle’s malfunctioning. They eventually filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Just after the announcement on September 20 was made, the US Department of Defense granted Colt a $41.9 million contract to provide firearms for foreign militaries in several countries including Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Lebanon.

This is a developing story.