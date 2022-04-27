WAYNESVILLE, Mo.– Ammunition and a gun were confiscated following a police investigation at Waynesville Middle School Tuesday, April 26.

Waynesville R-VI School District spokesperson Marianne Ward said in a press release the ammunition was confiscated at 11:30 a.m. after receiving a tip from students at the school. Receiving further information, police went to a residence where the handgun was turned over that same afternoon.

In the release, authorities said the handgun was allegedly at the middle school but in a separate backpack from the ammunition.

A search of the school and a school bus was conducted by authorities but no further threats were found. Additional security was also been placed at the middle school today, April 27.

Because the police investigation is a student matter, the district said they’re limited in what they can say about the situation.

Below is the full press release shared with KOLR10 from Waynesville R-VI School District:

Statement from the Waynesville R-VI School District regarding the confiscation of ammunition at Waynesville Middle School and a weapon from a residence on April 26, 2022: Acting on a tip, ammunition was confiscated at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Waynesville Middle School. Acting on further information, police went to a residence where a hand gun was turned over to authorities in the afternoon of April 26, 2022. The weapon is alleged to have been at the middle school inside a different backpack separate from the ammunition. As a precautionary measure, the middle school and a school bus were searched. Police have cleared the school and bus; there is no threat and nothing was found at the school or on the bus. Out of an abundance of caution, additional security will be present at Waynesville Middle School on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Waynesville R-VI School District applauds the students who came forward with information that assisted in the confiscation of the ammunition and weapon. While the district cannot comment on individual cases, the Waynesville R-VI School District cooperates with law enforcement officials and all discipline policies will be followed. Because it is a student matter and involves a police investigation, the district is very limited in what it can say. The district understands that the public may have specific questions that we cannot answer; however, we are unable to comment on the ongoing law enforcement investigation.