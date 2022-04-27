WAYNESVILLE, Mo.– Ammunition and a gun were confiscated following a police investigation at Waynesville Middle School Tuesday, April 26.

Waynesville R-VI School District spokesperson Marianne Ward said in a press release the ammunition was confiscated at 11:30 a.m. after receiving a tip from students at the school. Receiving further information, police went to a residence where the handgun was turned over that same afternoon.

In the release, authorities said the handgun was allegedly at the middle school but in a separate backpack from the ammunition.

A search of the school and a school bus was conducted by authorities but no further threats were found. Additional security was also been placed at the middle school today, April 27.

Because the police investigation is a student matter, the district said they’re limited in what they can say about the situation.

Below is the full press release shared with KOLR10 from Waynesville R-VI School District: