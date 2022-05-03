LEBANON, Mo. — The man accused of hitting a state trooper with his car near Lebanon in 2021 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison time.
Galen Sailer was originally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Lebanon police said Sailer admitted to intentionally hitting the Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper in a parking lot, fracturing the trooper’s pubic bone. The trooper said Sailer was talking about how his brother was killed by a police officer.
On Monday, May 2, 2022, Sailer pleaded guilty to amended charges in the case. He was sentenced to:
- Seven years each on two second-degree assault charges
- Four years for leaving the scene of an accident
- Two years for property damage
Sailer’s sentence is to run consecutively, so he is set to spend 20 years in prison.