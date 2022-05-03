LEBANON, Mo. — The man accused of hitting a state trooper with his car near Lebanon in 2021 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison time.

Galen Sailer was originally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Lebanon police said Sailer admitted to intentionally hitting the Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper in a parking lot, fracturing the trooper’s pubic bone. The trooper said Sailer was talking about how his brother was killed by a police officer.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Sailer pleaded guilty to amended charges in the case. He was sentenced to:

Seven years each on two second-degree assault charges

Four years for leaving the scene of an accident

Two years for property damage

Sailer’s sentence is to run consecutively, so he is set to spend 20 years in prison.