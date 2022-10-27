BRANSON, Mo. – Despite Silver Dollar City’s train derailing, guests continued to file into the park on Thursday.

A spokesperson for SDC said everything remains open, except for the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train.

At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, three of the four train cars derailed.

Gary Eldridge said he saw the incident happen right before his eyes.

Luckily, he said he was in the train car that didn’t derail.

“There were a lot of people that were scared, but everyone came together really quickly,” said Eldridge.

Those heading to SDC on Thursday said the incident isn’t keeping them away.

Many said, when it does open again, they’d be fully willing to hop back on the train.

“Accidents can happen,” said guest Andy Crabtree. “If one of the rides was going to come off the rails, the train was probably the best one. I’ve always felt safe with my kids here.”

Others who saw it all play out said they have a different thought.

“As far as riding the train, I’m not 100 percent sure that we will be doing that any time soon,” said Eldridge.